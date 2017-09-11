BMW I8 2dr Auto

Accessories

Balance of warranty, Service inclusive package, 20" alloys, Navigation System Professional Multimedia, Enhanced bluetooth telephone functionality with USB audio interface + voice control, Comfort access system, Harman/Kardon loudspeaker system, Variable Damper Control, Trip computer, Stop/start button, Service interval indicator, Personal Profile, Outside temperature display, On-board diagnosis - OBD, On board computer, Multifunctional instrument panel, Luggage compartment with electric unlocking via key remote control, iDrive Touch Controller with 8.8" colour display, Head up Display, Front/rear park distance control, Electric power steering, Cruise control with brake function, Check control system, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, 20GB Hard drive, DAB Digital radio, BMW professional radio, Aux input, Twin exhaust tailpipe, Rain sensor with auto light activation system, LED welcome home lights, High gloss black kidney grille, Heated windscreen washer jets, Headlight washers, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Fogging sensor for front windscreen, Electric front windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap facility, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric + heated aspheric door mirrors, Dynamic brake lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Auto dimming door mirrors, Aluminium bonnet in two tone body colour and high gloss black, Adaptive LED Headlights, Welcome lighting, Sunvisors with vanity mirrors, Storage nets, Removable load compartment cover, Rear coat hooks, Passenger footwell storage net, LED reading lights, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Integrated front head restraints, Heated front seats, Glovebox, Front seat back storage pockets, Front footwell lights, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Electrically adjustable front seats, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Cup holders, Auxiliary air conditioning, Ambient interior lighting, Adjustable steering column, 12V power outlets, Driving assistant pack - i8, ConnectedDrive Services pack - i8, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Rear seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, Passenger occupancy sensor, Hill start assist, Front seatbelt pretensioner, Front seatbelt force limiters, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front and rear head airbags, Electromechanical parking brake, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Dynamic brake control, DSC+, Driver/front passenger side airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Deformation zones front an