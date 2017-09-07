loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW I8 2dr Auto Heads Up Display 20 inch Turbine Alloy Whhels Satellite Navigatio

Compare this car
£65,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: I8 Trim: 2dr Auto Heads Up Display 20 inch Turbine Alloy Whhels Satellite Navigatio Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11100 Engine Size: 1500 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Heads Up Display 20'' Alloys Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Reversing Camera DAB Radio Cruise Control,Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this beautifully presented BMW I8 2dr Auto. Finished in Crystal White with complimenting Black Leather Upholstery with an Pure Impulse Design Pack. This stunning example comes with a fantastic specification to include, 20'' Turbine Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Start, DAB Radio, Heads Up Display, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Electric Front Seats, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313965
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > i8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11100 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1500
  • Engine Model
    1500
Email Dealer >>

John Holland Sales Ltd
Sheffield, S91BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed