BMW I8 2dr Auto Heads Up Display 20 inch Turbine Alloy Whhels Satellite Navigatio

Accessories

Heads Up Display 20'' Alloys Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Reversing Camera DAB Radio Cruise Control,Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this beautifully presented BMW I8 2dr Auto. Finished in Crystal White with complimenting Black Leather Upholstery with an Pure Impulse Design Pack. This stunning example comes with a fantastic specification to include, 20'' Turbine Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Start, DAB Radio, Heads Up Display, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Electric Front Seats, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared