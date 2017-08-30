car description

Offered for sale is a 2.5L 1988 bmw e30 325ise manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 5/135. Further details to follow..... Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-e30-325ise.