Offered for sale is a 2.0L 1988 bmw e30 320i manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 3/135. Further details to follow........ Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-e30-320i.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
The BMW E30 3 Series represented a big step forward for BMW, in terms of...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...