BMW E30

£7,000 - £9,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 2.0L 1988 bmw e30 320i manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 3/135. Further details to follow........ Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-e30-320i.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308654
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > E30
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    138000 mi
  • Engine Size
    2.0
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    411
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

