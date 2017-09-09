loading Loading please wait....
BMW - E30 M3 - 1988

€57,500 - €74,750 (£52,434.25 - £68,164.53)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

A BMW E30 M3 from 1988, delivered as new by the BMW dealership F. Breeman. Now submitted by 3rd Dutch owner!Documents: Dutch registration Year of production: 1988.Engine: 195 Hp 2300 4 cylinder petrol engine. Transmission: Manual transmission - Dogleg.Odometer reading: 307,049 Km Fuel type: Petrol Colour: Black (BMW-diamond black - Metallic).State of maintenance: Car is in neat condition, motor runs as it should and the car drives well. Paintwork condition: In very good condition. MOT has just expired but can be delivered with a new MOT (on request).Options: Full leather interior, many invoices available, engine overhauled, original colour, suede steering wheel (evo.), all keys present.Here you can find a video of the car! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hp5X336_Qik&t=24sThe car can be viewed and picked up in Musselkanaal, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317172
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    BMW > E30
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

