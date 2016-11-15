BMW > ALPINA

car description

Variant name:B3/B3 S ,Derivative:B3 (E46) ,Variant: B3/B3 S An chance to own probably the lowest mileage Alpina B3 S there is. In excellent condition condition and only 35,000 genuine miles it really is a one off.

Finished in Metallic Silver paint work and Grey Leather this car car comes with a great additional specification which includes, 18 " Alpina Alloy wheels, Heated Seats, Electrics Seats with Memory, 6 Disc CD Player , Satellite Navigation,

Part Exchange is welcome and finance is available subject to status.