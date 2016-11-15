loading Loading please wait....
BMW Alpina

car description

Variant name:B3/B3 S ,Derivative:B3 (E46) ,Variant: B3/B3 S An chance to own probably the lowest mileage Alpina B3 S there is. In excellent condition condition and only 35,000 genuine miles it really is a one off.
Finished in Metallic Silver paint work and Grey Leather this car car comes with a great additional specification which includes, 18 " Alpina Alloy wheels, Heated Seats, Electrics Seats with Memory, 6 Disc CD Player , Satellite Navigation,
Part Exchange is welcome and finance is available subject to status.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415251
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > ALPINA
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    FP53FNN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2004
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.3
£15,000

1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ
United Kingdom

