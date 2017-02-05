loading Loading please wait....
BMW Alpina

£13,995
Service history Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power Steering,Drivers Air Bag,Alloy Wheels,Cruise-Control,Traction Control,Engine Immobiliser,Rear Wash Wipe,Electric Windows,Central Locking,Trip Computer,Rev Counter,Leather interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > ALPINA
  • Mileage
    70891 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
60-62 West Hill Road

United Kingdom

