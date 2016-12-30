BMW > ALPINA

car description

Variant name:Convertible B3 ,Derivative:B3 ,Variant: B3 S 3.0 Bi Turbo 2dr Switch-Tronic, Navigation, 19inch Black Alloys, Bluetooth, Harmon Kardon, DAB, Multi function Steering Wheels with Switch Tronic, Electric Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Seats, Auto Lights and Rain Sensing Wipers, Xenons. John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this Stunning Alpina B3 Bi Turbo Convertible finished in Alpine White with Individual Alpina Black Dakota Leather and Piano Black Inlays. This car has a great level of specification to include Professional Navigation, 19inch Black Alpina Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Harmon Kardon Audio, DAB, Multi function Steering Wheels with Switch Tronic, Electric Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Seats, Auto Lights and Rain Sensing Wipers, Xenon Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, AUX and Much More. The car also has an extensive service history done in June 2012, May 2013, October 2014 and most recently in March 2015 at 61187 miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet.John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.