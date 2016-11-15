loading Loading please wait....
BMW ALPINA D3 BI TURBO INDIVIDUAL

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BMW Model: ALPINA Trim: D3 BI TURBO INDIVIDUAL Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 62000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Space Grey

BMW D3 Alpina Individual ,Twin Turbo Diesel Saloon finished in Space Grey with Soft 1/2 Black Leather Sport Seats , Full BMW Service history , Bluetooth , Pian Black Dash Inlays , Sports Steering Wheel , Daytime Running Lights .Nationwide warranty Included .,19''Alloys, Automatic Stop /Start, Dynamic Pack, Lights Package, Sports Suspension, Air Conditioning, Full Service History, On-Board Computer, Sport Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Cruise Control, Dechromed, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric Lumbar Support, Servotronic Steering,

  • Ad ID
    411922
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > ALPINA
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£13,990

James Paul Car Sales Ltd
Horsham, RH123JP, West Sussex
United Kingdom

