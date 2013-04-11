car description

BMW Alpina D3 Bi-Turbo 2.0D 6 Speed Manual registered May 2011 finished in Metallic Blue with Cream Leather interior, Rear Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Alpina Alloys, BMW Professional CD Player with Bluetooth, AUX IN, Cruise Control, Start/Stop, Climate Control, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Contrast Stitching, Full BMW Service History at Wellsway Bath on 11/04/13 at 4,770 and Dick Lovett on 11/03/15 at 20,285. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.