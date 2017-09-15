loading Loading please wait....
BMW ALPINA B7 V8 [608] Bi Turbo 4dr Switch-Tronic Auto

£105,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: ALPINA Trim: B7 V8 [608] Bi Turbo 4dr Switch-Tronic Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1367 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: Alpina Blue Metallic

Accessories

Front And Rear Heat Comfort Package,Harman/Kardon Loudspeaker System,ALPINA Classic 21'' Alloy Wheels,Driving Assistant Plus,Sun Protection Glass,Surround View,Internet,Integrated Universal Remote Control,High Gloss Shadowline Exterior Trim,Anthracite Roof Lining

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325910
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > ALPINA
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1367 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4400
  • Engine Model
    4400
Sytner Nottingham BMW
Nottingham, NG72AX, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

