BMW ALPINA B7 V8 [608] Bi Turbo 4dr Switch-Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: ALPINA Trim: B7 V8 [608] Bi Turbo 4dr Switch-Tronic Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1367 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: Alpina Blue Metallic
Front And Rear Heat Comfort Package,Harman/Kardon Loudspeaker System,ALPINA Classic 21'' Alloy Wheels,Driving Assistant Plus,Sun Protection Glass,Surround View,Internet,Integrated Universal Remote Control,High Gloss Shadowline Exterior Trim,Anthracite Roof Lining
Sytner Nottingham BMW
Nottingham, NG72AX, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
