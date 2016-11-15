car description

Specification MAKE BMW MODEL Alpina B5 Edition 50 COLOUR Black Sapphire with Lavalina Heritage Hide Interior YEAR 2016/16 MILEAGE 460 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this very rare example of the BMW Alpina B5 Edition 50. Presented in Black Sapphire with Alpina's Lavalina 2 Heritage Interior, which was an unique option available on the Edition 50 models only. believed to be one of two cars ever to come to the UK. Supplied with the balance of its Alpina warranty. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Edition 50 Road Wheels, Akrapovic for Alpina Exhaust System with Carbon Tailpipe Finishers, Alpina Body Styling, Alpina Edition 50 Engine - 600 HP, Alpina Badging, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Central Locking and Alarm, Electric Windows, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Bluetooth, Split Folding Rear Seating, Luggage Cover - Electric, Alpina Alloy Road Wheels with Concealed Valve Caps, Electric Steering Column, Cruise Control, Stop/Start, Alpina Aero Package. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Alpina Heritage Lavalina Hide Interior, Exterior Deco Set in Matt Green, Active Cruise Control with Stop/Go, Adaptive LED Headlights, Bang & Olufsen Hi Fi System, BMW Individual Rear Reading Lights, Power