BMW - 850 CSi - 1993

car description

Year of production: 08/01/1993Engine: 5576cc V12Chassis number: WBSEG91030CC00188 Odometer reading: 108,503 kmDutch registration: 19-RKZ-5New Dutch Periodic Vehicle InspectionBeautiful BMW 8 series E31 in the most rare and sought after version; the 850 CSi. Made in ''Diamond schwarz metallic'' (181) lacquer and an “Anthrazit Buffalo'' (0499) leather interior. The interior has very chic wooden inlay. Odometer reading 108,503 km, in great condition, externally, internally and technically.BMW wanted to get involved at the time with the absolute best coupés such as the Mercedes SL. No expense was spared to achieve this result. As a result, the 8 series was technically ahead of its time and included active four-wheel steering, drive by wire accelerator, multi link suspension, advanced traction control and a CAD-designed unibody construction.BMW has not officially built the M8, however has BMW Motorsport developed the 850 CSi. The chassis number begins with WBS and the engine code starts with S70. BMW M made sure the CSi was much sportier than the 850i and 840i. 70% stiffer springs, BMW M servotronic power steering, limited slip differential with oil cooler and a newly developed 5.6 liter V12 engine with 380 HP and 550 Nm. Visually it also differs from the 840Ci and the 850Ci, it has 4 exhausts with diffuser, other outside mirrors, 17 inch alloy wheels, sportier M-chassis and front bumper with air intakes.The CSi was only available in combination with a Getrag manual transmission with 6 gears.Altogether there were only 1,510 units built of which only a few remain, this makes this BMW very interesting as an investment! In short, this very rare and sought after 850 CSi with only 108,503 km is visually and technically in perfect condition!Naturally, this very original BMW has some minor signs of wear, see pictures.Options:241 Airbag Driver/frt Passenger302 Alarm System303 Innenraumschutz/neigungsalarmg401 Sliding/vent Roof, Electric416 Sunblinds423 Floor Mats, Velour428 Warning Triangle431 Interior Mirror auto anti-dazzle 438 Wood Trim459 Seat Adjustm., Electr. W. Memory488 Lumbar Support Driver/front Passenger489 Lumbar Support For Front Passenger494 Seat Heating F Driver/front Passenger500 Headlight Washer Sys/intensive Cleaning528 Automatic Air Recirculation Control(auc)536 Auxiliary Heating662 Bmw Bavaria C Professional Rds676 Hifi Loudspeaker System690 Cassette Holder801 Germany Version915 No Outer Skin ProtectionThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.