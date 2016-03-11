BMW - 850 Ci - 1992

car description

BMW 850 Ci from 1992 in very good overall condition.Engine: V12 5000 cc 3000 HPChassis number: WBAEG11070CB14551One of the few BMW 850Ci manufactured with manual transmission, preserved in very good condition. The car was thoroughly serviced and is in perfect running order. The bodywork has no signs of rust and it has never had any accident.This car was bought new in Spain and it has had only one owner until now, who maintained the car with great care. Always kept inside a private garage, safe from the weather, hence its good current condition.The interior is in perfect condition, with no wear, something that shows how carefully the car has been maintained all these years. There are some mild flaws in the paint due to use, as shown in the pictures.The car is in La Pobla de Claramunt, Barcelona, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted. In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.