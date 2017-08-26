car description

Offered for sale is a 4.0L 1994 BMW 840 CI Auto automatic that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Superbly presented 8-Series with modest mileage and two owners... Looks fabulous in Bright Red (Hellrot) with a sumptuous Dark Grey leather interior Supplied new by Vines of Redhill to its one registered keeperDetailed service history Serviced within the last 1,000 miles. Now indicating 79,900 milesFresh MOT until August 2018 issued with no advisoriesThis 840 has patently been cherished throughout its life Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-840-ci.