car description

Full Champagne Leather Interior, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Radio, CD Player, CD Changer, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer This Stunning 840i Has Covered Just 44,000 Miles With A Full BMW Service History. Having Had Just 3 Owners From New Makes This Example Particularly Rare And Attractive. Incredibly Good And Original Condition Inside And Out, Mainly Due To The Fact That It Has Been Kept In A Garage Since 2000. Full Champagne Leather Interior With Black Piping, Electrically Adjustable Seats, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Radio CD, CD Changer, Electric Rear Blind, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Electric Sunroof, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors. 4 seats, Black, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open Monday 09.00-19.00, Tuesday To Saturday 09.00-17.30 & Sundays 10.00-16.00.