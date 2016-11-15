BMW - 840 Coupe - 1996

car description

1996 BMW 840 Ci Coupe 4.4 V8, 2 former owners, Only 110,000 miles with Full BMW Service History, last serviced at 110,000 miles, New MOT with No Advisories! Full service carried out using BMW parts including spark plugs, 2 New batteries in the boot, All books & paperwork are present and 2x original BMW keys with leather pouch, full V5 document showing just 2 former owners, full service history with all service invoices plus stamped service book, all MOT certificates here from new, Stunning Oxford Green metallic paint, Immaculate full black leather interior, 5 speed Automatic with Manual select & Sport modes, electric sunroof, sport seats, electric memory seats, dual climate control with air conditioning, full onboard computer that shows fuel range miles, mpg, ave speed, timer, check control ok, BMW business radio cassette, 4x electric windows with electric mirrors, ASC (active stability control), original alloy wheels, black exhaust tips, invisible heated rear window elements, complete tool kit in boot with locking wheel nut key, spare alloy wheel, complete and unused first aid kit in the rear centre console, rear bucket seats, 4x floor mats, drives superb, very smooth, the condition is great for the age, No rust, No paint damage, No dents, No curbbing on the wheels, the interior is immacualte.Collection / Viewing is at Christchurch train station in the UK. Bournemouth International Airport is only 10 mins away.Will help with exporting, can deliver to any port in the UK.