NICELY RESTORED EXAMPLE Brand BMW Type 700 S Cabriolet Color Blue Interior Red Year of build 1962 Price € 57.500 1963 BMW 700 S CABRIOLET Bmw 700, the car which saved BmwBMW 700 Fitted with a rear engine Nicely restored example Nowadays a unique and rear appearance A real collectors item Following World War II, there was widespread devastation to German industry. This led to shortages for all kinds of products, including automobiles. BMW began filling the void in the market for small, efficient cars with the Isetta microcar in 1956. Later that decade, BMW introduced a larger car, the 700, powered by a two cylinder, rear mounted engine. There were three body styles, a two door saloon, two door coupe and a convertible, which we currently offer for sale. The BMW 700 was the first BMW with a monocoque structure. The convertible models were equipped with Solex carburetors giving the convertibles 10 horsepower more then the coupe. Only 2985 convertibles have been built between 1961 and 1964. ABOUT THIS SPECIFIC EXAMPLE This specific BMW has been restored and was for a long period in a museum in the United States. When the car was imported in Europe, it went to a Dutch collector who had a