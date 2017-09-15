BMW - 700 Luxus Coupe - 1962

car description

BMW 700 is a small and slim car that represents economy class. Produced in two versions, a 2-door sedan and a coupe, was presented in June 1959 in unusual scenery of Feldafing by the Starnberger Lake. 700 is the first BMW with a self-supporting car body. Designed by Giovanni Michelotti. The suspension was similar to these of the 600 models and the car featured a slightly modified engine (boxer type). The power of 30 KM was enough to get the maximum speed of 125 km/h, what was possible thanks to the lightweight of the car. More than 188,000 were sold before production ended in 1965. This great sales success helped BMW to survive hard times.The auction features BMW Coupe, which was living in a warm and dry garage, where was easy to survive harsh Swedish winters, for the last 27 years. With a full service history and with its original condition the car is perfect for a restoration.BMW 700 LS Coupe is a real treat for collectors.The fact that this car wasn’t mass produced, makes it truly unique. All copies of this car can be counted on the fingers of one hand.Car body in very good condition.The trunk and the engine compartment is dry and without corrosion, as well as the floor and other elements.Original interior.Front seats, mirrors, upholstery and doors, all in good condition.Rear bench seat requires upholstery reconstruction.Full service history.Extensive vehicle documentation, including the original service book and purchase invoice.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Poland.