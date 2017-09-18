loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 SERIES M SPORT EXCLUSIVE HUGE SPEC SAT NAV CAMERA HEADS UP DISPLAY Auto

£29,980
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: M SPORT EXCLUSIVE HUGE SPEC SAT NAV CAMERA HEADS UP DISPLAY Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Mega spec on this M Sport Exclusive Edition which includes: Heads Up Display Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Phone Bluetooth Audio Electric Tailgate 360* Camera Reverse Camera Full Leather Heated Front & Rear Seats Electric Memory Seats Electric Steering Wheel Cruise Control Climate Control Privacy Glass Led Lights Xenon Lights Multi Function Steering Wheel Privacy Glass M Sport Alloys And More... PLEASE CALL NICK OR JORDAN FOR MORE DETAILS OR REQUEST A 360 DEGREE VIDEO OF THE VEHICLE ON 0114 2561100. CHECK US OUT... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooMxAou8Cl0

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330406
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Belgrave Motor Company
Sheffield, S91TH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

