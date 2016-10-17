loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 7 Series

Map

car description

Variant name:740D M SPORT EXCLUSIVE ,Derivative:F01 ,Variant: 740d M Sport Exclusive Saloon

Accessories

Metallic Glacier Silver, Upgrades - Automatic transmission with gearshift pa, Steering wheel heating, Anthracite Ash-grain wood interior trim, Ceramic finish for controls, Park Assist, Adaptive Headlights, Internet, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Sun protection glass, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - 20 inch Double-spoke 303 M alloy wheel, Reversing Assist camera, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Bootlid operation. powered, Soft-close doors, Four-zone automatic air conditioning, Ambient lighting, Electric Glass Sunroof, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Smokers package, Comfort seats. front, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Seat heating. front, Seat heating. rear, High-beam Assistant, Driving Assistant, Park Distance Control front and rear, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Digital Cockpit, Navigation system Professional, Head-up Display, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, Speed limit display, M Sport Package, ConnectedDrive Services. 5 seats, Available immediately, 2 mins J24 M5, Part Exchange welcome, UK delivery available, £28,250

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418174
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    WD15JVA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    38429 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2015
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£28,250

The Showground,Bridgwater,
TA6 6DD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!