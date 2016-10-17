loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:740D SE EXCLUSIVE ,Derivative:F01 ,Variant: 3.0 740d SE Exclusive 4dr (start/stop)

Silver, All our cars come with 1 FULL YEARS MOT 1 FULL SERVICE INSPECTION and 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. All included in the PRICE!!! Clark Motorchoice is a specialist division of John Clark BMW Audi Landrover and Jaguar. All our cars are group selected main dealer direct trade ins, Upgrades - Soft-Close Doors, Reversing Assist Camera, Seat Heating Rear, 3 months warranty, 1 owner, Beige Full leather interior, Standard Features - Electric Glass Sunroof Tilt/Slide, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Cruise control, Fineline Wood Interior Trim - High-Gloss, Electric door mirrors, Heated seats, Parking aid, Satellite navigation, Remote central locking. 5 seats, Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 3 Months Minimum Warranty, £25,495

  • Ad ID
    416604
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    SV64XMD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    27544 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
£25,495

107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH
United Kingdom

