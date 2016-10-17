BMW > 7 Series

Accessories

Silver, All our cars come with 1 FULL YEARS MOT 1 FULL SERVICE INSPECTION and 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. All included in the PRICE!!! Clark Motorchoice is a specialist division of John Clark BMW Audi Landrover and Jaguar. All our cars are group selected main dealer direct trade ins, Upgrades - Soft-Close Doors, Reversing Assist Camera, Seat Heating Rear, 3 months warranty, 1 owner, Beige Full leather interior, Standard Features - Electric Glass Sunroof Tilt/Slide, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Cruise control, Fineline Wood Interior Trim - High-Gloss, Electric door mirrors, Heated seats, Parking aid, Satellite navigation, Remote central locking. 5 seats, Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 3 Months Minimum Warranty, £25,495