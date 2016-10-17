loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:730D M SPORT EXCLUSIVE ,Derivative:F01 ,Variant: 730d M Sport Exclusive Saloon

Metallic Sophisto Grey Xirallic, Upgrades - Sun protection glass, Ivory White/Black Dakota Leather interior, Standard Features - 20 inch Double-spoke 303 M alloy wheel, Reversing Assist camera, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Bootlid operation. powered, Soft-close doors, Fine-wood trim ash grain anthracite, Four-zone automatic air conditioning, Ambient lighting, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Smokers package, Comfort seats. front, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Seat heating. front, Seat heating. rear, High-beam Assistant, Park Distance Control front and rear, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Digital Cockpit, Navigation system Professional, Head-up Display, DAB digital radio, Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, ConnectedDrive Services. 5 seats, Excellent affordable finance packages available on this car, please call for details., £25,990

  • Ad ID
    410582
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    BT64BBE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    48011 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Kings Reach Business Park,Stockport,Yew Street
SK4 2JZ
United Kingdom

