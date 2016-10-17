loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:740LI SE ,Derivative:F02 ,Variant: 740Li 3.0 SE Automatic - Beautiful Colour Combination, 19'' Alloys Upgrade, only 12000 miles - BMW Service Inclusive package applies Due in stock we have a beautiful 2015 (15) BMW 740Li 3.0 SE LWB Automatic in Imperial Blue Xirallic partnered by Ivory White Dakota Leather: specification includes Professional multimedia navigation system, Fine Wood High Gloss trim detail, Heated front seats, Sunblind For Rear Window, 4 Zone automatic air conditioning, Ambient interior lighting, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Services, Enhanced bluetooth telephone functionality with telematics, USB audio interface + voice control, Variable Damper Control, BMW online + Apps interface, Xenon headlights, DAB Digital radio, 19'' Alloys upgrade and more. Balance of BMW Service Inclusive package applies: 5 years or 50000 miles. Photographs to follow on arrival. Please register early interest.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405635
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    LF15AEL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    12677 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
£0

Abbey Road,Barrow-in-Furness,
LA139AE
United Kingdom

