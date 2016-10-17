BMW > 7 Series

Accessories

BMW ConnectedDrive - Assist, BMW ConnectedDrive - Online, Colour information display, IDrive controller on centre console, On board computer including check control info bar, Park distance control, Professional multimedia navigation system, Run flat indicator (RFI) - tyre puncture warning system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic PAS, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, CD player, DAB Digital radio, USB/audio interface, Body colour bumpers, Body colour roof rain channels, Electric folding and auto dimming door mirrors, Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round, Electrically heated door mirrors, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, Headlight wash system, Heated washer nozzles, High beam assistant, High gloss shadow line, Illuminated door handles, Interior mirror with auto anti dazzle, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Xenon headlights, Ambient interior lighting, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Auto air con/auto air recirculation, Cup holders, Footwell lights at rear, Front footwell lights, Front head restraints, Front/rear centre armrests, Front/rear reading lights, Heated front seats, Isofix child seat attachment, Lidded glovebox, M leather steering wheel, Multi-function controls for steering wheel, Rear headrests, Steering wheel with electric reach/rake adjust and memory, ABS+EBD+Brake assist, Advanced Head Protection System front + rear, Comfort exit stepless door brake, Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, Driver and passenger airbags, DSC+, Electromechanical parking brake + auto hold function, Emergency boot release, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front seatbelt force limiters, Fuel cut off safety device, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Occupancy sensor for passenger seat, Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts, Side airbags, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Central locking fuel filler cap, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote alarm system, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, Dynamic Drive, Safety battery terminal, Run flat tyres