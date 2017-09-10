loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 7 Series

Compare this car
£46,880
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:740D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:G11 ,Variant: 3.0TD 740d xDrive M Sport (315 BHP)

Accessories

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split rear seat,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Driving assistant,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Front Comfort seats,Head up display,Heated front seats,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Instrument panel with leather finish,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Online Entertainment,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Single CD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Surround view,Through load system,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317777
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YK66KNE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8924 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed