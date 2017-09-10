BMW > 7 Series

Variant name:740D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:G11 ,Variant: 3.0TD 740d xDrive M Sport (315 BHP)
Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split rear seat,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Driving assistant,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Front Comfort seats,Head up display,Heated front seats,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Instrument panel with leather finish,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Online Entertainment,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Single CD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Surround view,Through load system,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior
45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom
It’s not unfair to say that the droopy headlights and awkward rear end t...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...