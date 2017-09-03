loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 Series

£45,950
car description

Variant name:730D M SPORT ,Derivative:G11 ,Variant: 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP)

Accessories

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Climate comfort glass,Climate Comfort windscreen,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Driving assistant,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Front Comfort seats,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heat comfort package. front and rear,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Instrument panel with leather finish,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Online Entertainment,Premium package,Real time traffic information,Rear electric window blind,Rear seat entertainment and touchcommand,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Single CD/DVD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,Surround view,TV function,WiFi hotspot preparation,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310093
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    VE66LAA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    9000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Corinthian Way,Cheltenham,
GL51 6UP,
United Kingdom

