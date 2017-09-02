BMW > 7 Series

Variant name:730LD ,Derivative:730LD ,Variant: 3.0TD 730Ld SE (258 BHP)
Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,19 inch V-spoke style 620 alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive headlights,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Dark grey poplar wood interior trim,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Front Comfort seats,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlight wash,Heat comfort package. front and rear,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,Independent rear telephone,Instrument panel with leather finish,Night Vision with pedestrian recognition,Premium package,Pure Excellence Exterior Design,Real time traffic information,Rear seat entertainment and touchcommand,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Single CD/DVD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,TV function,WiFi hotspot preparation,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom
It’s not unfair to say that the droopy headlights and awkward rear end t...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...