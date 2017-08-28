Variant name:Diesel Saloon M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP) BMW 7 Series 730d M Sport 4dr Auto
Four-zone automatic air conditioning, BMW Professional navigation system, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Sport steering wheel, 20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels, Active Pedestrian Safety, Ambient lighting, Anthracite headlining, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Comfort Access, Concierge Service, ConnectedDrive services, DAB digital radio, Digital Cockpit, Display Key, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Front Comfort seats, Heated front seats, Hi-fi loudspeaker system, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Instrument panel with leather finish, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Single CD/DVD player, Smokers package, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, WiFi hotspot preparation, Exclusive Nappa Leather interior
Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom
It’s not unfair to say that the droopy headlights and awkward rear end t...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...