BMW 7 Series

£24,000
Variant name:730D M SPORT ,Derivative:F01 ,Variant: 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP)

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch V-Spoke style 302 M alloy wheels,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Apps interface,BMW ConnectedDrive-Assist,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Heated front seats,Heated rear seats,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Smokers package,Surround view,TV function,USB audio interface,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    308283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    SV63HWD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    31898 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Rutherford Road,Dundee,Dryburgh Estate
DD2 3XH,
United Kingdom

