BMW 7 Series

£27,995
car description

Variant name:730D M SPORT EXCLUSIVE ,Derivative:F01 ,Variant: 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP)

Accessories

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,20 inch Double-spoke 303 M alloy wheel,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Front Comfort seats,Head up display,Heated front seats,Heated rear seats,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306730
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    MA64RWW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    24117 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Kings Reach Business Park,Stockport,Yew Street
SK4 2JZ,
United Kingdom

Evo
