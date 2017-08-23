BMW > 7 Series

Variant name:730D SE EXCLUSIVE ,Derivative:F01 ,Variant: 3.0 730D SE EXCLUSIVE AUTOMATIC SALOON 4 DR, DRIVING ASSIST PLUS, LIGHT POPLAR HIGH GLOSS WOOD TRIM, HAVANNA METALLIC PAINT, IVORY WHITE DAKOTA LEATHER THIS CAR HAS BEEN HAND PICKED BY STEBBINGS, FULLY VALETED TO THE HIGHEST STANDARD! IT COMES SUPPLIED WITH UPTO DATE SERVICE HISTORY , HPI CHECKED AND CLEAR. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW OVER 500 MORE VEHICLES! LOW RATE FINANCE AND PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained, however, errors may occur. Do not rely entirely on this information but confirm with us about items which may affect your decision to purchase.
Driving assist plus,Light poplar high gloss wood trim,Havanna metallic paint,Ivory white dakota leather,Automatic bootlid operation,BMW ConnectedDrive - Assist,BMW emergency call,BMW information plus,BMW online + Apps interface,BMW remote services,BMW teleservices,Colour information display,Enhanced bluetooth telephone functionality with telematics, USB audio interface + voice control,Front/rear Parking distance control,Head up Display,IDrive controller on centre console,Multifunctional instrument panel,On board computer including check control info bar,Professional multimedia navigation system,Real time traffic information,Reversing camera,Run flat indicator (RFI) - tyre puncture warning system,Service interval indicator,Servotronic PAS,Variable Damper Control,Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices,BMW professional radio,CD player,DAB Digital radio,Body colour bumpers,Body colour roof rain channels,Electric folding and auto dimming door mirrors,Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round,Electrically heated door mirrors,Follow me home headlights,Headlight wash system,Heated washer nozzles,High beam assistant,Illuminated door handles,Interior mirror with auto anti dazzle,LED daytime running lights,Rain sensor including auto headlights activation,Soft close automatic (SCA) for doors,Xenon headlights,3 spoke sports leather steering wheel,4 Zone automatic air conditioning,Ambient interior lighting,Anthracite Velour floor mats,Cup holders,Driver + front passenger electric lumbar support,Footwell lights at rear,Front comfort multi adjustable electric seats with memory for driver/front passenger + seat width adjustment,Front footwell lights,Front head restraints,Front reading lights,Front/rear centre armrests,Heated front seats,Heated rear seats,Isofix child seat attachment,Lidded glovebox,Multi-function controls for steering wheel,Rear headrests,Steering wheel with electric reach/rake adjust and memory,ABS+EBD+Brake assist,Advanced Head Protection System front + rear,Automatic Stability Control (ASC),Comfort exit stepless door brake,Cornering brake control,Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors,Driver and passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dynamic brake control,Dynamic safety,Dynamic Traction Control - DTC,Electromechanical parking brake + auto hold function,Emergency boot release,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Front seatbelt force limiters,Fuel cut off safety device,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Occupancy sensor for passenger seat,Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts,Side airbags,Three 3 point rear seatbelts,Tyre pressure monitor,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Central locking fuel filler cap,Immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote alarm system,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Safety battery terminal,Self levelling rear suspension,Run flat tyres
Hamlin Way,Kings Lynn,Hardwick Narrows
PE30 4NG,
United Kingdom
