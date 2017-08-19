loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 Series

£69,995
Variant: 730Ld Saloon Ivory White/Black Nappa Leather, Sun protection glass, W183, Leather interior, Metallic paint, Reversing Assist camera, Pure Excellence Exterior Design, Smokers package, Comfort seats. front, Comfort seats. rear, Fineline wood. high gloss interior trim, Seat heating. front and rear, Air conditioning. automatic with four-zo

Display Key, Soft-close doors, Alarm system , Tyre pressure monitoring, Comfort Access, 18" Multi Spoke Alloys, Run-flat tyres, Sport Steering Wheel

  • Ad ID
    305525
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    161KE5394
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    35027 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Exit 5 M50,Dublin ,North Road

United Kingdom

