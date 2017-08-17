loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 Series

£38,850
car description

Variant name:730D ,Derivative:730D ,Variant: 3.0TD 730d SE (258 BHP)

Accessories

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split rear seat,Sport steering wheel,19 inch Double-spoke style 630 alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient lighting,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heat comfort package. front and rear,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High gloss fine wood interior trim,Instrument panel with leather finish,Internet,Premium package,Real time traffic information,Rear Comfort seats,Rear electric window blind,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Single CD/DVD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,Through load system,TV function,WiFi hotspot preparation,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304717
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Registration no.
    YJ65ZBV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    5463 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2015
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

