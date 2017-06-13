loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 7 Series

Compare this car
£46,781
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:730D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:G11 ,Variant: 3.0TD 730d xDrive M Sport (258 BHP)

Accessories

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split rear seat,Sport steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 647M alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Advanced Parking package,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW Laserlights,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Front Comfort seats,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Instrument panel with leather finish,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Real time traffic information,Rear electric window blind,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Single CD/DVD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,Through load system,Universal remote control,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283381
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    HG16SZR
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7245 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Griffin Way South,Hook,
RG27 9RW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed