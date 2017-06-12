loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 7 Series

Compare this car
£13,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Diesel Saloon Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD 730d Sport (228 BHP) BMW 7 Series 730d Sport 4dr Auto

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, BMW navigation system, Front sport seats, Sport steering wheel, 20 inch Y Spoke style 149 alloy wheels, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Bluetooth handsfree system, Bluetooth phone preparation and telematics, BMW ConnectedDrive-Assist, Dark grain high gloss ash wood, Dynamic package, Electric front seats with driver memory, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Headlamp washer system, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-beam assistant, Park Distance Control front and rear, Rear side airbags, sDrive, Smokers package, Soft close doors, Sport package, TV Function, Voice control system, Xenon headlights, Pearl Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283177
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    PX58XJM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    51243 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2008
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Bath Road,Hungerford,
RG17 0EL,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed