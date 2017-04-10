loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 Series

£25,995
Variant name:Diesel Saloon M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP) BMW 7 Series 730d M Sport 4dr Auto

Four-zone automatic air conditioning, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, 20 inch Double-spoke 303 M alloy wheel, Ambient lighting, Anthracite headlining, Automatic transmission with gearshift pa, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Apps interface, BMW Assist, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, ConnectedDrive services, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Fine-wood trim ash grain anthracite, Heated front seats, Hi-fi loudspeaker system, High beam assistant, Internet, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Park Distance Control, Powered bootlid operation., Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, sDrive, Smokers package, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    258132
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    WM63CHV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    23823 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom

