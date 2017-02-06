loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 Series

£52,850
Variant name:730D M SPORT ,Derivative:730D M SPORT ,Variant: 3.0TD 730d M Sport (258 BHP)

Automatic air conditioning with 4-zone control,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke style 648M alloy whee,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Climate comfort glass,Climate Comfort windscreen,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Enhanced Bluetooth with wireless chargin,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front Comfort seats,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heat comfort package. front and rear,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,Instrument panel with leather finish,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Premium package,Real time traffic information,Rear electric window blind,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Single CD/DVD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,Surround view,WiFi hotspot preparation,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    235193
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Registration no.
    OY66TVM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5541 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Engine Size
    3
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

