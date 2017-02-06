loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 Series

£54,950
car description

Variant name:740LD XDRIVE ,Derivative:G12 ,Variant: 3.0TD 740d xDrive M Sport (315 BHP)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning with 4-zone control,Single CD player,BMW Professional navigation system,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke style 648M alloy whee,Active Pedestrian Safety,Advanced Parking package,Ambient lighting,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive Services,DAB digital radio,Display Key,Driving assistant,Electric adjustable rear seats,Enhanced Bluetooth with wireless chargin,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front Comfort seats,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heat comfort package. front and rear,High beam assistant,Instrument panel with leather finish,Internet,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Multi-functional instrument panel,Online Entertainment,Premium package,Pure Excellence Interior Design package,Real time traffic information,Rear electric window blind,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235191
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    VF16PAO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7012 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Roman Road,Hereford,
HR1 1LN,
United Kingdom

