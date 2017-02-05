loading Loading please wait....
BMW 7 Series

£47,990
Variant name:730LD ,Derivative:G12 ,Variant: 3.0TD 730Ld SE (258 BHP)

Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,Seat ventilation. rear, inchEnhanced Bluetooth,20 inch V-spoke style 628 alloy wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Advanced Parking package,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Display Key,Driving assistant,Front Comfort seats,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heat comfort package. front and rear,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High gloss fine wood interior trim,Instrument panel with leather finish,Premium package,Pure Excellence Exterior Design,Real time traffic information,Rear Comfort seats,Rear seat entertainment and touchcommand,Refrigerant,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Single CD/DVD player,Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sun protection glass,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,TV function,WiFi hotspot preparation,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    234958
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    YA65WNW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6165 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom

