BMW 7 Series

£59,850
Variant name:740D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:740D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Variant: 3.0TD 740d xDrive M Sport (315 BHP)

Automatic air conditioning with 4-zone control,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,20 inch M Double-spoke style 648M alloy whee,Active Pedestrian Safety,Adaptive LED headlights,Ambient lighting,Anthracite headlining,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,ConnectedDrive services,DAB digital radio,Display Key,Driving assistant,Enhanced Bluetooth with wireless chargin,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front Comfort seats,Head up display,Heat comfort package. front and rear,High beam assistant,Instrument panel with leather finish,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M Sport Package,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Multi-functional instrument panel,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Single CD player,Smokers package,Soft close doors,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,Surround view,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Exclusive Nappa Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    224328
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Registration no.
    KR66NPD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    110 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Bedford Road,Northampton,
NN1 5SZ,
United Kingdom

