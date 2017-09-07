BMW 7 SERIES Diesel 740Ld xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: Diesel 740Ld xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7638 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Almandine Brown Metallic
BMW 7 Series Diesel Saloon Finished in Almandine Brown Metallic Specification Includes Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Sunroof,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Sport steering wheel,Comfort Access,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Sunblinds for side and rear windows,Smokers package,TV function,Climate comfort glass,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Soft close doors,Instrument panel with leather finish,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,Driving assistant plus,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Surround view,Display Key,Ambient lighting,Climate Comfort windscreen,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof,Front Comfort seats,Concierge Service,Independent rear telephone,Digital Cockpit,High beam assistant,BMW Professional rear seat entertainment,Head up display,Sport model,Premium package,WiFi hotspot preparation,Reversing assist camera,Bluetooth handsfree system,Real time traffic information,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,ConnectedDrive services,BMW Laserlights,xDrive,BMW TeleServices,Heat comfort package. front and rear,Active Pedestrian Safety,Advanced Parking package,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services,Single CD player,Sport automatic transmission
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
