BMW 7 SERIES Diesel 730d xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto

£44,988
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: Diesel 730d xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5570 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Singapore Grey Metallic

Accessories

BMW 7 Series Diesel Saloon Finished in Singapore Grey Metallic Specification Includes Four-zone automatic air conditioning,BMW Professional navigation system,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split rear seat,Sport steering wheel,Comfort Access,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Single CD/DVD player,Smokers package,Instrument panel with leather finish,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Surround view,Display Key,Ambient lighting,Heated front seats,Through load system,20 inch M Double-spoke 648M alloy wheels,Front Comfort seats,Concierge Service,Digital Cockpit,High beam assistant,Sport model,WiFi hotspot preparation,Reversing assist camera,Bluetooth handsfree system,Real time traffic information,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,ConnectedDrive services,xDrive,BMW TeleServices,Active Pedestrian Safety,BMW Emergency call,Online Entertainment,Remote Services,Sport automatic transmission

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312160
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5570 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Listers BMW Kings Lynn
PE304NA, Norfolk
United Kingdom

