BMW 7 SERIES Bmw 730d SE 4dr Auto [19in Alloys]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: Bmw 730d SE 4dr Auto [19in Alloys] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33268 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Metallic - Black sapphire
Metallic - Black sapphire,19" V spoke light alloy wheels - style 426,3 spoke sports leather steering wheel,4 Zone automatic air conditioning,ABS+EBD+Brake assist,Advanced Head Protection System front + rear,Ambient interior lighting,Anthracite Velour floor mats,Automatic Stability Control (ASC),Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices,BMW ConnectedDrive - Assist,BMW emergency call,BMW information plus,BMW online + Apps interface,BMW professional radio,BMW remote services,BMW teleservices,Body colour bumpers,Body colour roof rain channels,CD player,Central locking fuel filler cap,Colour information display,Comfort exit stepless door brake,Cornering brake control,Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors,Cup holders,DAB Digital radio,Diesel particulate filter,Driver and passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dynamic brake control,Dynamic safety,Dynamic Traction Control - DTC,Electric folding and auto dimming door mirrors,Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round,Electrically heated door mirrors,Electromechanical parking brake + auto hold function,Emergency boot release,Enhanced bluetooth telephone functionality with telematics, USB audio interface + voice control,Follow me home headlights,Footwell lights at rear,Front footwell lights,Front head restraints,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Front reading lights,Front seatbelt force limiters,Front/rear centre armrests,Front/rear Parking distance control,Fuel cut off safety device,Headlight wash system,Heated front seats,Heated washer nozzles,Height adjustable front seatbelts,High beam assistant,IDrive controller on centre console,Illuminated door handles,Immobiliser,Interior mirror with auto anti dazzle,Isofix child seat attachment,LED daytime running lights,Lidded glovebox,Locking wheel bolts,Multi-function controls for steering wheel,Occupancy sensor for passenger seat,On board computer including check control info bar,Professional multimedia navigation system,Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts,Rain sensor including auto headlights activation,Real time traffic information,Rear headrests,Remote alarm system,Remote central locking,Run flat indicator (RFI) - tyre puncture warning system,Run flat tyres,Safety battery terminal,Self levelling rear suspension,Service interval indicator,Servotronic PAS,Side airbags,Steering wheel with electric reach/rake adjust and memory,Three 3 point rear seatbelts,Tyre pressure monitor
The Car People Wakefield
Wakefield, WF27AW, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
