loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 7 SERIES 750Li 4dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 750Li 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70424 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: Metallic Silver

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Rear Parking Camera, Heated Front Windscreen, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth Connectivity, Climate Control, Cruise Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Push Button Start, Trip Computer, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Front Foglights, Metallic Paint, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Drivers Armrest, Electric Windows, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Automatic Gearbox

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407014
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    70424 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4395
  • Engine Model
    4395
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£12,497

Evans Halshaw Hyundai & SEAT Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31DH, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!