BMW 7 SERIES 750I M SPORT Auto

£79,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 750I M SPORT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1500 Engine Size: 4395 Ext Color: Carbon Black Metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Keyless Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Bodykit Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Speed Limiter

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314773
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Black
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1500 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4395
  • Engine Model
    4395
Cambridge BMW
Cambridge, CB236EF, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

