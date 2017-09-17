BMW 7 SERIES 740Li M SPORT One Owner Example With A Huge Specification, Please Read Our

Accessories

Due in stock we have a beautiful BMW 740 Li M Sports Package. Offered in Carbon Black with Ivory leather this car benefits from a huge specification and a comprehensive list of factory ordered optional extras. Specification includes but is not limited to Electric glass sunroof, Hi Fi Loud speaker system, Sport automatic transmission, 20 inch M double spoke alloys, Sports leather steering wheel, Back up camera, BMW display key, Comfort access system, Alarm system, Soft close doors, M Sports package, Heated front and rear seats, Fin line wood trim Black, 4 Zone climate control, Instrument panel with leather finish, Blow by heater, Massage front seats, Ambient lighting, Sun blinds, Sun protection glazing, Comfort front and Comfort rear seats electrically adjustable, Automatic high beam head light control, LED front fog lights, Surround view, Intelligent emergency control, Teleservices, Connected drive services, Real time traffic information, Concierge services, Remote services, Telephony with wireless charging, BMW gesture control, Multi function instrument display, Wi Fi Hot spot, Professional navigation, Heads up display, DAB tuner, M aerodynamics package, Active protection for pedestrians, Individual high gloss Satin Chrome, Stunning car and offering a staggering saving on list price new.