BMW 7 SERIES 740Le xDrive Exclusive 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 740Le xDrive Exclusive 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 628 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Ambient Air package,Comfort seats. Front and Rear,Soft-close doors,Surround-view,Comfort Access,Harmon Kardon Surround Sound,Display Key,BMW Gesture Control,Headlining. Anthracite Alcantara,BMW Individual rear-seat reading lights,Headlight wash
Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom
