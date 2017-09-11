loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 7 SERIES 740Le xDrive Exclusive 4dr Auto

Compare this car
£54,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 740Le xDrive Exclusive 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 628 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Accessories

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Ambient Air package,Comfort seats. Front and Rear,Soft-close doors,Surround-view,Comfort Access,Harmon Kardon Surround Sound,Display Key,BMW Gesture Control,Headlining. Anthracite Alcantara,BMW Individual rear-seat reading lights,Headlight wash

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320615
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Colour
    Black
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    628 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed