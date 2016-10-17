BMW 7 Series 740Ld xDrive M Sport 20 Inch M Sport Alloys Panoramic Glass Sunroof Rear Seat Comfort Pack Rear DVD Entertainment Premium Pack Advanced Park Remote Park TV Massage Front & Rear Seats Head Up Cost over 93000 Pounds New 1 Owner

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented and rare high spec BMW 740LD X-Drive M Sport Auto. This stunning example comes with a huge specification which is probably the highest specification of any BMW 7 Series on the web today. Finished in Singapore Grey Metallic with complimenting Ivory White and Black Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, Anthracite Alcantara Headlining and finished with High Gloss Fineline Black Wood Interior Inlays with Metal Effect. This stunning one off example comes with a huge specification to include 20" M Sport Double-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Rear Seat Comfort Pack- Rear Seat Entertainment, Harman Kardon Loud Speaker System, TV Function, Rear Massage Seats, Premium Pack- Ambient Air Package, Climate Comfort Laminated Glass, Climate Comfort Windscreen, Front and Rear Heat Comfort Pack, Electric Sunblinds for Side and Rear Windows, Advanced Parking Package-Remote Parking, Surround View, Park Assist, Adaptive LED Headlights, Head-Up Display, Professional Satellite Navigation, Internet, Online Entertainment, BMW Gesture Control, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Hard drive with US