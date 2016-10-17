loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 7 Series 740Ld xDrive M Sport 20 Inch M Sport Alloys Panoramic Glass Sunroof Rear Seat Comfort Pack Rear DVD Entertainment Premium Pack Advanced Park Remote Park TV Massage Front & Rear Seats Head Up Cost over 93000 Pounds New 1 Owner

Map

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented and rare high spec BMW 740LD X-Drive M Sport Auto. This stunning example comes with a huge specification which is probably the highest specification of any BMW 7 Series on the web today. Finished in Singapore Grey Metallic with complimenting Ivory White and Black Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, Anthracite Alcantara Headlining and finished with High Gloss Fineline Black Wood Interior Inlays with Metal Effect. This stunning one off example comes with a huge specification to include 20" M Sport Double-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Rear Seat Comfort Pack- Rear Seat Entertainment, Harman Kardon Loud Speaker System, TV Function, Rear Massage Seats, Premium Pack- Ambient Air Package, Climate Comfort Laminated Glass, Climate Comfort Windscreen, Front and Rear Heat Comfort Pack, Electric Sunblinds for Side and Rear Windows, Advanced Parking Package-Remote Parking, Surround View, Park Assist, Adaptive LED Headlights, Head-Up Display, Professional Satellite Navigation, Internet, Online Entertainment, BMW Gesture Control, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Hard drive with US

Accessories

bmw 7-series 740 ld xdrive m-sport 20 inch alloy-wheels panoramic glass sunroof rear seat comfort pack dvd entertainment premium advanced park remote television massage head up price more-than 93000 pounds new 1-owner grey alcantara bluetooth leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav 2016 german rwd hands-free 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415483
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 7 Series
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    14277 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£49,900

Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!