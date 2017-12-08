BMW 7 SERIES 740D M SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: 7 SERIES Trim: 740D M SPORT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99625 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
BMW, 7 SERIES, 740D M SPORT, Diesel, 3, 4 DOOR SALOON, DIESEL, Rear Wheel Drive, 6 Speeds, 99625, Black, Automatic, Full Dealer History, SAT NAV, Comfort Seats, Glass Sunroof Electric Tilt/Slide, Navigation System - BMW Professional Multimedia, Air Conditioning, Automatic With Four - Zone Control, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front And Rear, Cruise Control With Brake Function, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Seat Adjustment - Front, Electric With Driver Memory, Metallic Paintwork, Rain Sensor, On-Board Computer (OBC), Bluetooth Telephone Preparation With Telematics, Electric Windows - Front And Rear, With Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti - Trap Facility And Comfort Closing Function All Round, BMW Professional Radio With Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Facility) And Auxiliary Input Point For Auxiliary Playing Devices, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) With Remote Control, Xenon Headlights With High-Beam Assistant And Follow-Me-Home Headlight Function, M Leather Steering Wheel, BMW Drive Select Control, Climate Control, MFSW, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Front Leather Seats, Traction Control, Privacy Glass - Rear
Autochoice Car Sales
Coventry, CV49BY, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Dec 8, 2017
Apr 4, 2017